Chris Adler invited to join Megadeth

Chris Adler has been invited to join Megadeth full-time – and he’d love to say yes.

But the drummer won’t consider stepping away from his Lamb Of God duties, and instead he hopes to find some middle-ground.

Dave Mustaine hired him to play on the thrash icons’ 15th album after the departure of Shawn Drover along with Chris Broderick last year.

Adler tells MetalSucks: “Dave has asked me repeatedly, ‘Please become a member of the band.’ I would love to take him up on that offer, but I’ve got my own project.

“I was, like, ‘Megadeth is your baby and Lamb Of God is mine. If we can make both work I’d love to do this with you – I love Megadeth and I want you to win.”

He’s already confirmed at least one live appearance with them and looks forward to the chance of more, although he doesn’t know if it’ll be possible to balance the bands.

“If it’s not, obviously, I’m gonna stay with Lamb Of God, because that’s my baby,” he says. “If I can hold on to this, if I can keep it going for a little while, I definitely want to do it.”

He adds that he told Mustaine: “I know there’s a lot of people out there that give you a hard time, and that’s just because you’re the guy that changed the world with your guitar, so it’s easy to pick on the king.

“But I still want you to win – so I want to be involved, and I’ll help you in any and every way that I can.”

Megadeth’s album is expected later this year. Lamb Of God release VII: Sturm Und Drang on July 24 and they continue a European tour. Mustaine last night received this year’s Metal Hammer Golden God award at a gala ceremony in London.

Lamb Of God Euro tour

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 22: Zeche, Germany

Jun 25: Bravalla, Sweden

Jun 26: Tuska, Finland

Jun 28: Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 29: Concerttent Zaal & Cafe de Zwerver, Belgium

Jul 03: Roskilde, Denmark

Jul 05: With Full Force, Germany