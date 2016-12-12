James Hetfield: How Amy Winehouse inspired Moth Into Flame

James Hetfield has recalled how watching a documentary movie about Amy Winehouse inspired Metallica track Moth Into Flame.

It was one of the first songs to be released from their 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which arrived last month.

He’s previously discussed how his lyrics deal with the wider concept of addiction, and not just to drugs.

Winehouse died after a drinking binge in 2011, at the age of 27, following years of struggling with mental illness and abuse of various substances.

Hetfield tells 102.1 The Edge: “Just watching that movie was extremely saddening – how her life went from such a lively joyous person, to someone who was just trying to escape the reality of where she was.

“It really hit me in the one part of the movie where she was lost in her mind, it seemed, and she was just leaving her flat in England.

“The press were just hanging out in front of her place all the time, snapping these pictures of her. ‘Hey, Amy, how’s it going?’ Talking to her like they know her.

“They just don’t notice – they wouldn’t say, ‘You look skinny, you look unhealthy.’ There was a total misconnection there with reality.”

The frontman adds that there’s also an influence from Metallica’s own experiences: “The fame part, and how that can really be a drug for some people. It certainly has been in our career.

“Growing up with it, how do you deal with fame? How does it affect you? At what point do you realise this might not be as healthy as I think it is for me?”

After dealing with his own addiction issues, Hetfield says he has a strong grounding network. “I’ve got a wife that kicks my ass, first of all. Kids that tell it like it is – ‘Dad, you’re being a jerk.’ I love that.

“The guys in the band, too, we all keep each other in check. Like, ‘Dude, is that limo a little too long?’ Just goofy things like that. We try and keep each other real.”

He lists another saving grace: “Not surrounding ourselves with yes-men too, which can really just distort your reality.”

Other people to have influence material on Hardwired… To Self-Destruct include late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister and the band’s late bassist Cliff Burton. Metallica’s WorldWired tour is expected to continue for at least two years, with more dates to be confirmed in due course.

