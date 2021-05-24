LA teen punks The Linda Lindas sign to Epitaph after live video goes viral

Epitaph Records have move quickly to sign up Los Angeles punks The Linda Lindas after a video of the four teenage girls playing an original song called ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ charmed the internet.



Though the deal has not yet been officially announced, a label representative confirmed the signing to Variety.



Half Asian, half Latinx, the Linda Lindas are comprised of Eloise (vocals/bass), Lucia (guitar/vocals), Bella (guitar/vocals) and Mila (drums/vocals), two sisters, their cousin, and a close friend. Variety revealed that drummer Mila’s father is producer-engineer Carlos de la Garza, who has previously worked with Bad Religion, Epitaph co-founder Brett Gurewitz’s band, Paramore and more.



Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello have declared themselves fans, with Morello tweeting a link to the quartet’s May 4 performance at the LA Public Library with the caption ‘Song of the day!’



For more info on The Linda Lindas, check out this interview with the band on the set of comedian Amy Poehler’s Netflix movie, Moxie.