LA teens The Linda Lindas destroying ‘racist, sexist boys’ is the best thing you'll see online today

The Linda Lindas are our new favourite band.

Footage of the teenage garage punks playing the Los Angeles Public Library on May 4 was posted online yesterday, and the sight of the quartet - Eloise (vocals/bass), Lucia (guitar/vocals), Bella (guitar/vocals) and Mila (drums/vocals), two sisters, their cousin, and their close friend - slamming through Racist, Sexist Boy has stolen our hearts.



“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” Mila says as an introduction to the song. “After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has proclaimed himself a fan, tweeting a link to the performance on his Twitter account with the caption ‘Song of the day!’

For more info on The Linda Lindas, check out this interview with the band on the set of comedian Amy Poehler’s Netflix movie, Moxie.

And you can check out the band’s full set, featuring covers of Bikini Kill’s Rebel Girl and The Muffs’ Big Mouth, plus an interview with the girls, below.