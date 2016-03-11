Thurston Moore celebrates UK punk movement

Sonic Youth’s singer and guitarist Thurston Moore will celebrate the UK’s punk scene in a BBC documentary.

The Artsnight magazine show sees Moore explore the music that changed his life 40 years on from the birth of the punk rock scene.

He meets Buzzcocks’ Pete Shelley, Chrissie Hynde, director Julien Temple – and speaks with Celeste – daughter of the late X-Ray Spex vocalist Poly Styrene. She died in 2011 aged 53 following a battle with cancer.

Speaking to Celeste, Moore says: “I saw the band in 1978 when they came over to New York, and when your mom was singing Oh Bondage! Up Yours! she put the microphone in my face.

“I felt really scared in a certain way because everyone was looking at me. That was the first time I ever sang in a microphone in any kind of context of rock’n’roll. That was my big debut.”

Artsnight airs tonight (March 11) on BBC2 at 11pm GMT.