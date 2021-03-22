Kyros release lockdown live video for Sentry

UK prog rockers Kyros launch their new live album, Celexa Streams, with a lockdown video for Sentry. The video features a guest appearance from former guitarist and vocalist Sam Higgins.

As with the entire new album, all the tracks are taken from thew ban's 2020 lockdown Isolation Sessions online shows. Celexa Streams will be released through White Star records on March 26. Kyros released their most recent studio album, Celexa Dreams in June last year.

"It’s been great revisiting the Isolation Gig performances to put this release together," says keyboard player Adam Warne. "We really enjoyed doing those streams on Facebook and they were certainly well received. Whilst we continue to work away in the background on future plans and new material, we figured we would put out the Celexa Streams release complete with each of the tracks remixed and mastered. This is our way of keeping our fans entertained and tied over until then and hopefully reminds everyone of those little glimmers of positivity through what was quite a depressing 2020.”

"When putting this album together, we went back and listened through the livestream recordings we made last year, and picked out what we felt were the best performances to go on the album," adds drummer Robin Johnson. "The recordings have been completely remixed for this album which I think gives them a new lease of life. I hope people enjoy them!”

Celexa Streams will be available on streaming platforms and as a very limited run of CD's available to pre-order. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Celexa Streams.



(Image credit: White Star Records)

Kyros: Celexa Streams

1. Two Frames of Panic

2. Monster

3. Cloudburst

4. Phosphene

5. The Lamb, The Badger, The Bee

6. Rumour

7. Life's What You Make Of It

8. Sacrifice

9. UNO Attack

10. Sentry

11. Boiling Point

12. Ego

13. Dilate