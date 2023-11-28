Kyros announce brand new album Mannequin

UK synth prog quartet Kyros have announced that they will release their latest studio album, Mannequin, through White Star Records on February 2. At the same time the band have streamed their brand new single Ghosts Of You, which you can listen to below.

Mannequin sees the recorded debut of bassist Charlie Cawood, who has worked with The Anchoress, Anathema, Knifeworld, the Mediaeval Baebes among others, and who replaced Peter Episcopo back in July.

"Our upcoming album, Mannequin is like peeling back layers of paint on an old canvas," explains vocalist and keyboardist Shelby Logan Warne. "With each track, we're exploring the masks we all wear, the stories we tell ourselves to get by.

"This album is a real heart-on-sleeve affair for us and it's probably the most 'us' we've ever sounded. It's about what happens when the facade cracks and you're left with nothing but the truth. Nothing but your true self. We can't wait for everyone to hear it and perhaps see themselves in it, just like we do."

Mannequin will be available as a limited edition double orange vinyl, digipak CD and digital album. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Mannequin.

The band have also announced a short run of live dates for April, including an appearance at Winter's End Festival in Chepstow. Support for the Brighton, Reading and Southamtpin shows comes from Azure and Leoni Jane Kennedy.

Kyros April tour dates:

Apr 14: Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival

Apr 22: Brighton Green Door Store

Apr 23: Reading Face Bar

Apr 24: Southampton 1865

Get tickets.

(Image credit: White Star Records)

Kyros: Mannequin

1. Taste The Day

2. Showtime

3. Illusions Inside

4. Esoterica

5. The End In Mind

6. Digital Fear

7. Ghosts Of You

8. Liminal Space

9. Technology Killed The Kids IV

10. Have Hope