Kurt and Courtney's daughter Francis Bean Cobain posts emotional message on her 30th birthday: "I'm happy to be here"

Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and former Hole leader Courtney Love, has posted an emotional message on Instagram upon reaching her 30th birthday.

In the note, Cobain expresses gratitude for the fact that she has made it to 30, candidly admitting, "Honestly, 20 year old Frances wasn’t sure that was going to happen."

Her message reads: "30!!! I made it! Honestly, 20 year old Frances wasn’t sure that was going to happen. At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable.



"Then, an event on a plane which brought me closer in proximity to death is ironically the event that catapulted me towards running at this lived experience with radical gratitude. I’m glad to have proven myself wrong & to have found ways to transform pain into knowledge.



"There’s a quote by @jaiyajohn I hold closely, which is “the softer she became with herself, the softer she became with the world”. It’s a sentiment I try to remember daily.



Entering this new decade I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times, bask in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am lucky enough to love with more appreciation than words could ever do justice & hold space to keep learning, so the growth never stops."

Cobain signs off her birthday message with the words, "I’m happy to be here & I’m happy you’re here too."

