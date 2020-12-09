Courtney Love on ‘sweet’ moment Kurt Cobain called her ‘the best f**k in the world’ on live TV

Courtney Love has shared some memories of her late husband Kurt Cobain on her Instagram page, including her reaction to Cobain calling her “the best fuck in the world” on live TV in the UK.

Cobain’s infamous outburst came when Nirvana were booked (by future Radio 1/Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley) to play on Channel 4’s late night ‘youth programme’ The Word on November 8, 1991. Before Nirvana performed Smells Like Teen Spirit, Cobain addressed the audience at London’s Limehouse Studios, saying: “I’d like all of you people in this room to know, that Courtney Love, the lead singer of the sensational pop group Hole, is the best fuck in the world.”

“When this clip of Nirvana on “The Word” in the UK 🇬🇧 played I heard about it in Germany, right as I was about to go onstage,” Love posted on Instagram, sharing the archive footage. Despite it seeming possibly vulgar to some, it isn’t, it was really sweet, and made me chuckle. Sort of embarrassed and sort of not.”

In the same post, Love also revealed that Hole’s song Doll Parts, recently covered by Miley Cyrus on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show, was originally written to convince Cobain that they would make a perfect couple, before he committed to her for life.

“The song ‘Doll Parts’ is a homage I wrote in 20 minutes in a girl named Joyce’s bathroom in Cambridge, Massachusetts,” Love wrote. “I had to write most of the lyrics on my arm in sharpie as I ran out of paper. People were pounding on the door as I wrote it. It was played for the first time about an hour later , at the Virgin megastore in Boston .



It was about a boy, whose band had just left town, who I’d been sleeping with, who I heard was sleeping with 2 other girls, it was my way of saying “You’re a fucking idiot if you don’t choose ME, and here is all the desire and fury and love that I feel for you.“



Good songs don’t always come in 20 minutes but the force was strong and that one did.



Anyway I married that guy. 🦢 👑”

Love also had kind words for Miley Cyrus, saying that she was “touched” by the pop singer’s “very sweet” performance of the song, which is one of the highlight’s of Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This.

Love recently hinted that Hole might reform in 2021.

The singer, who is currently living in London, made the comments in an interview with the NME. "Before I came back I actually had Melissa [Auf der Maur, bass] and Patty [Schemel, drums] come with our tech to this old-world rehearsal studio. We had a good session, but it takes a bit of time to get back into the rhythm of it all.

"It’s something I’d love to do and [I've] been taking guitar lessons over Zoom during lockdown and I’m writing again so we’ll see!"