Korn - The Serenity Of Suffering album review

A band set in the classic mode, in that huge success brought them the familiar tropes of infighting, drink and drug problems, sackings and, eventually, stints in rehab. They experimented with dubstep and Skrillex, lost a guitarist to God (and got him back again), but in their last two albums (including 2013’s The Paradigm Shift), Korn have finally got their groove back.

Whereas Paradigm mixed up dance, funk and metal, Suffering is a throwback to their earlier, heavier records. While their crossover, 1998’s Got The Life, could have filled the floor at any dance club, the re-inclusion of guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch to the band has seen Korn embracing their dense roots and they’re all the better for it.

Singer Jonathan Davis still rails at the world in songs like The Hating and Rotting In Vain, but it works. As someone once said, anger is an energy.