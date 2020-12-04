Korn side-project Love And Death announce first live show in seven years, share video for Down

The reborn Love And Death, featuring Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch and Breaking Benjamin guitarist Jasen Rauch, have released a video for Down, their first new music in eight years, and the first single from their forthcoming second album, Perfectly Preserved. The album is scheduled for a February 12, 2021 release via Earache.

“I feel like what our world needs most in this very unique moment in time are real stories about overcoming struggle,” says Head. “These are honest songs co-written by our group of friends targeting depression/mental health, challenging relationships, trauma, loneliness, and related issues.”

The album features a cover of Justin Bieber’s Let Me Love You, with vocals from Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm.

To coincide with the album release, Love And Death have announced the Perfectly Preserved global streaming event, set to take place on February 12 at 1am UK time (8pm EST), with ticket holders able to view the event for a 48 hour window afterwards. The show will include songs from the new album, as well as selected tracks from the group’s 2013 debut, Between Here And Lost. Appearances from several “surprise special guests” are promised.

Talking about Love And Death’s first show in seven years, Head says: “When I reached out to the Love And Death band members, crew and special guests about the arduous task of aligning everyone's schedules, everyone was like 'Let me check my schedule…, yep, totally free that day!’ I guess that's the popular answer for all musicians this year!”

“This concert is going to be something totally new for us. We've all had the privilege of playing concerts for decades and have traveled the world many times over, but putting together a global streaming event with so many talented musicians and sharing vocals with these amazing singers is a first for me! This is without a doubt a once in a lifetime experience for Love And Death and we are calling all Love And Death fans around the globe to join us for this very special one time event.”

Tickets for the live streamed gig are on sale now.

(Image credit: Earache)

Perfectly Preserved tracklist:

1. Infamy

2. Tragedy

3. Down

4. Let Me Love You (feat Lacey Sturm)

5. Death Of Us

6. Slow Fire

7. The Hunter (feat. Keith Wallen)

8. Lo Lamento

9. Affliction

10. White Flag (feat Ryan Hayes)