Watch Korn's new video for The Nothing track Can You Hear Me

Korn have released a video for their new single Can You Hear Me.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s latest album The Nothing, which launched in September last year through Roadrunner/Elektra

In Metal Hammer’s track-by-track guide to the record, we said: “While the melody itself might be one of the most formulaic and radio-friendly on the entire record, it’s still no doubt a powerful ballad that displays the band's ability to create diverse music while still staying authentic and recognisable.”

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis previously revealed that writing and recording The Nothing helped with “reflecting and healing” following the death of his estranged wife, Deven, from an accidental drug overdose in August 2018.

Speaking in 2019, he said: “It’s basically me dealing with all the stuff that happened to me last year. Very emotional for me, but it is what it is.”

The Nothing was Korn’s first album since 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering.