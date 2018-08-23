Korn’s Jonathan Davis issues statement following death of his wife Deven

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has issued a statement following the death of his estranged wife Deven.

It was reported earlier this week that the 39-year-old had died, with Korn members James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch responding to her death on social media.

Now Davis has issued a lengthy statement and says that Deven had been struggling with mental health and addiction issues over the last 10 years and wants her story to “inspire people to reach out for help and not to be afraid or hide from their illness.”

The statement reads: “Over the last few days, there has been a lot of speculation over what really happened surrounding the death of my wife Deven and I want my voice to be heard.

“Over the past decade, my wife has been very, very sick. She had a serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect. I loved her with all of my being. When she was her true self, she was an amazing wife, amazing mother and amazing friend.

“Deven had a huge heart and she would never intentionally hurt her children or anyone that she loved. She was an incredibly nurturing, giving, loving and hilarious person. She was full of life and joy and she would do anything to share that with those around her.

I want her story to inspire people to reach out for help and not to be afraid or hide from their illness Jonathan Davis

“I tried to hide what was going on for so long in order to protect her, but because of this tragedy that has happened to my family, I feel that now is the time to charter truth with all of you.”

Davis continues: “She is the reason I have advocated so hard for those struggling with their mental health. I want her story to inspire people to reach out for help and not to be afraid or hide from their illness. If you know someone with a mental illness, have compassion and empathy and know that they are not bad people, they are suffering.

“I want this to inspire change. I want California law to change to help people like me help others get the help they need. How can someone who is sick realise themselves that they need help? She wasn't well enough to understand how sick she really was, and she wasn't able to get the help for herself that she really needed.

“This shouldn't have to happen to other mothers, or anyone for that matter. I'd give anything to have the chance to hold her again. I'd give anything for my kids to have their mother back. I have comfort in knowing that now she has found freedom from her illness and she is finally at peace.”

No official cause of Deven's death has been released.