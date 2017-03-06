HIM confirm they’re to split up

Finnish outfit HIM have confirmed they are to split up at the end of 2017.

The news was announced on the band’s Facebook page, where frontman Ville Valo said it was time to close the chapter on their 26-year career.

He reports: “After quarter of a century of love and metal intertwined, we sincerely feel HIM has run its unnatural course and adieus must be said in order to make way for sights, scents and sounds yet unexplored.

“We completed the pattern, solved the puzzle and turned the key. Thank you.”

They’ll bring the curtain down following a farewell tour which is scheduled to take place throughout the remainder of 2017.

HIM have so far announced dates across Russia, Europe and the UK, with US and Finnish shows to be revealed in due course. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on March 8.

Bassist Mikko ‘Mige’ Paananen says: “At the end of 2017 we will be released into the wild. Before this event of great transformation we would love to offer you one last chance to experience our live performances in His Majesty’s service.

“It shall not be a weepfest but a celebration of love metal in all its lovecraftian glory! See you there!”

HIM released a total of eight studio albums, kicking off with Greatest Lovesongs Vol. 666 in 1997 and wrapping up with 2013’s Tears On Tape.

With tracks including Buried Alive By Love, The Funeral Of Hearts and The Sacrament, 2003’s Love Metal laid the groundwork for what would become their most successful album – 2005’s Dark Light. It broke into the top 10 in five countries and achieved gold status in the US.

In 2015, HIM were one of six Finnish bands to be honoured in their homeland with a series of stamps in recognition of their work in promoting the country on the world stage.

Find the announced dates on HIM’s farewell tour below.

HIM 2017 farewell tour so far

Jun 14: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jun 15: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jun 16: Santander Sala Escenrio, Spain

Jun 17: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Jul 01: Helsinki Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 13: Tuuri Miljoonarock, Finland

Nov 24: St Petersburg DK Lensoveta, Russia

Nov 25: St Petersburg DK Lensoveta, Russia

Nov 26: Moscow Club Stadium Live, Russia

Nov 28: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Nov 29: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Dec 01: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Dec 02: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Dec 04: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Dec 05: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Dec 06: Zurich X-Trea, Switzerland

Dec 07: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 08: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 09: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 11: Amsterdam Paradise, Netherlands

Dec 12: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Dec 14: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Dec 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 16: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 17: London Roundhouse, UK

