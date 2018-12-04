Knotfest joins forces with Hellfest for explosive one-off 2019 event

Slipknot’s Knotfest has teamed up with French festival Hellfest for a 2019 event to remember.

It was previously announced that Hellfest would take place in Clisson between June 21-23 next year, with artists including Tool, Lamb Of God, Gojira, Architects and Anthrax set to storm the stage.

But 2019 is fast turning into the year of Slipknot, with a new album expected and a European tour booked – and it’s now been confirmed that Corey Taylor and co will take over the festival site on June 20 for what is sure to be an epic event.

Slipknot will be joined on the day by Rob Zombie, Papa Roach, Ministry, Sick Of It All, Sabaton, Amon Amarth, Powerwolf, Amaranth and Behemoth.

A statement reads: “As you know, owners of three-day passes are more likely to come on Thursday in Clisson. Delighted by these 10 exceptional names, Hellfest has agreed to lend its main stages to allow fans to enjoy another mini-festival.

“Best of all, we hope that this bonus initiative will make you happy and that you will keep enough energy to follow the three days of Hellfest.

“All hope is not gone. See you in Hell!”

For more information, visit the Knotfest Meets Hellfest website, with tickets going on sale from December 7.

Taylor, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan and former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison feature in the latest issue of Metal Hammer in a world exclusive, telling the real story behind their All Hope Is Gone album.

Earlier this week, Slipknot shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how they created the promo for new single All Out Life.