Go behind the scenes with Slipknot on epic All Out Life video shoot

Slipknot have released a behind-the-scenes video showing how they created the promo for their latest single All Out Life.

The band surprised everyone by releasing the video for the track back in October, with frontman Corey Taylor checking in just last week to reveal that the follow-up to 2014’s .5 The Gray Chapter would be out in the middle of 2019.

The band invited fans down for the shoot – but couldn’t tell them exactly what they were there for, with Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan explaining to them: “Today is a weird day because you don’t even know what it is and that’s all I can tell you.

“So, with that, I’m going to tell you a secret. Today is the first day for Slipknot’s next thing. It starts today with you guys.

“I need your assistance in making something that’s going to help wake everyone else up.”

Check out the video below.

Corey, Clown and former drummer Joey Jordison feature in the latest issue of Metal Hammer in a world exclusive, telling the real story behind their All Hope Is Gone album.