Voivod's 14th studio release will be a concept album

Voivod’s 14th studio release will take the form of a concept album, according to drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin.

The band issued the Post Society EP earlier this year, but they’ve also been putting ideas together for the follow-up to 2013’s Target Earth – with Langevin saying they hope to have the material wrapped up in early 2017.

He tells FOK!: “We’re coming back to Europe in October and November with Entombed AD and then we’re going to work on the new album and try to deliver it to Century Media early next year. Then we’ll have a busy schedule in terms of touring.

“We write on the road and record between tours. Nowadays, we try to record three or four songs at a time, then go on the road and then write more on tour.

“We set up a small studio in the van or on the bus with a laptop and we record a bunch of songs and put them together. But the next album, since it’s a concept album, we might have to record the whole thing together to make it solid.”

Speaking about the new material, Voivod vocalist Denis ‘Snake’ Belanger said late last year: “Voivod has always done different things each time. It has its own signature. The new bass player Rocky, aka Dominique Laroche, brought new elements to it. It’s different from Target Earth but it’s still Voivod.”

The band’s European dates with Entombed AD will kick off in Leipzing, Germany, on October 26.

Voivod, Entombed AD European tour 2016

Oct 26: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 27: Berlin White Trash Ballroom, Germany

Oct 28: Wroclaw Alibi Club, Poland

Oct 29: Warsaw Progesja, Poland

Oct 30: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Oct 31: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 01: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Nov 02: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia

Nov 03: Borgo Priolo Dagda Club, Italy

Nov 04: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 06: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 08: Madrid Chango, Spain

Nov 09: Barcelona Bikini, Spain

Nov 10: Albi Athanor, France

Nov 12: Paris Petit Bain, France

Nov 13: Bristol Fleece, UK

Nov 15: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Nov 16: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Nov 17: London Underworld, UK

Nov 19: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Nov 20: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 22: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Nov 23: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 24: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 25: Stuttgart Club Cann, Germany

Nov 26: Kassel K19, Germany

Nov 27: Bremen Aladin, Germany

