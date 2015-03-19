Knifeworld list UK tour dates

Knifeworld have announced a UK tour leading up to their appearance at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair.

They’ll play nine shows before their set on the Prog stage at Mote Park, Kent, on July 26, alongside Marillion, Camel, Anathema, Ian Anderson, Dream Theater and many others.

Kavus Torabi and co are continuing to support second album The Unravelling, released last year. They say: “Thank the fates your favourite psychedelic octet have been coerced into performing a string of dates.

“Comprising an explosive cornucopia of songs from every available release fused with brand new material that nobody, including the band, has yet heard, this spectacle will be ‘the goods’. Surely.”

May 02: Salisbury Arts Centre

May 26: Birmingham Oobleck

May 27: Manchester Gullivers

May 28: York Fibbers

May 29: London Boston Music Room

May 30: Brighton Prince Albert

May 31: Bristol Exchange

Jul 24: Kozfest, Devon

Jul 25: Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

Jul 26: Ramblin’ Man Fair, Maidstone