Ramblin' Man Fair adds more bands

Ramblin’ Man Fair has added further names to its main stage line-ups. The festival, presented by The Rock Collective and TeamRock, will bring the best of Classic Rock, Progressive Rock, Country and Blues to Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent over the weekend of 25th and 26th July 2015.

Announced today are American bluesman Seasick Steve, blues rockers The Temperance Movement, Geordie legends The Quireboys, Icelandic metallers Sólstafir and up-and-coming multinational act Blues Pills. All are playing on Ramblin’ Man’s man stage on Saturday, while rising UK rockers Toseland will be performing on the Sunday. More acts are still to be announced.

Already announced for Ramblin’ Man are Scorpions and Gregg Allman (both acts’ only UK shows of 2015), four artists who won’t be performing at any other UK festivals this year — Camel, Marillion and Dream Theater — plus Saxon, Blue Oyster Cult, Ian Anderson, Pendragon, Anathema, Haken, Alcest, Knifeworld, Anna Phoebe, Unto US, Riverside, The Pineapple Thief, Messenger, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Shooter Jennings, Hayseed Dixie, Aaron Keylock, FM, No Hot Ashes, Mick Ralph’s Blues Band, Randy Bachman, VerseChorusVerse, Bob Wayne , Buck & Evans and Jess & the Bandits.

Tickets are on sale now and every purchase comes complete with six months’ free membership of TeamRock+ which offers access to complete current issues of Prog, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, along with 30 years’ of archive material. Early Bird general admissions costs £99 (plus £9.99 booking fee) while Early Bird VIP access is £180 (plus £15 booking fee). Membership of the Ramblin’ Man Fair Founders Club is also available, including two years of VIP tickets plus additional exclusive online content, merchandise and more.

For more line-up plus accommodation and ticket details, find out more at the Ramblin’ Man Fair website or Facebook page.