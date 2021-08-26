KK's Priest release rousing road anthem Raise Your Fists

KK's Priest, the new band from former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing, have released another single from their upcoming debut Sermons Of The Sinners album. Raise Your Fists barrels along in familiar Priest-like fashion, with a chorus clearly designed for air punching.

"This video is emblematic of what you can expect to experience when the band hits the road," says KK. "This song totally rejoices in everything rock and metal, and is a clear indication that the band is raring to go, so get ready to 'raise your fists' with us when we hit the road!"

The release follows in the leather-clad footsteps of Hellfire Thunderbolt in May and the album's title track the following month.

Downing is joined in KK'S Priest by former Priest singer Tim “Ripper” Owens, Voodoo Six's Tony Newton on bass, A.J. Mills from Hostile on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Another former member of Priest, drummer Les Binks, was the original choice behind the kit, but a wrist injury has limited his contributions. He's expected to make live appearances when the band tours.

In a lengthy interview in the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, Downing addresses critics who've complained that his new band are nothing more than a Judas Priest tribute act, saying, "As a twenty-five-per-cent director of the Judas Priest company, and a shareholder, why wouldn’t they allow me to come back out of retirement? I believe that I, justifiably, have an entitlement [to continue the name]."

The full interview is available to read in the new issue of Classic Rock, which is available now.

Sermons Of The Sinners can be pre-ordered now.

Sermons Of The Sinner tracklist

1. Incarnation

2. Hellfire Thunderbolt

3. Sermons Of The Sinner

4. Sacerdote Y Diablo

5. Raise Your Fists

6. Brothers Of The Road

7. Metal Through And Through

8. Wild And Free

9. Hail For The Priest

10. Return Of The Sentinel