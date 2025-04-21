Watch Slayer legend Kerry King make his Wrestlemania debut as he plays Damian Priest to the ring for the most metal WWE entrance ever

Legendary Slayer guitarist Kerry King made a special appearance at Wrestlemania 41 last night (Sunday April 20), playing WWE superstar and proud metalhead Damian Priest to the ring for what ended up being one of the most metal entrances in Wrestlemania history.

King, who plays lead guitar on Priest's theme tune, made a surprise appearance on the entrance ramp at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, just outside Las Vegas. The guitarist shredded his way through the track, titled Rise For The Night, as Priest emerged behind him, the two flanked by pillars of flame and rolling fog as the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his way to the ring for a match with Scottish superstar Drew McIntyre.

It's not the first time Kerry King has helped soundtrack a cool Wrestlemania entrance - WWE hall of famer Adam 'Edge' Copeland used Slayer's South Of Heaven for his entrance at Wrestlemania 39 two years ago.

Sadly, Priest ultimately fell short in his battle with McIntyre, but he can at least lay claim to have just had one of the coolest pro wrestling entrances ever. Watch it below.

Damian Priest makes his #WrestleMania entrance accompanied by Slayer! 🔥🎶 #WrestleMania - YouTube Watch On

Speaking to Metal Hammer last year, Damian Priest explained how heavy metal shaped his character as a young man and has been a huge influence on him ever since.

"Music in general, it moulds your character," he said. "How you dress, how you talk, your vibe. For me, heavy metal is everything I like, because I've always been into the weird, the odd, things that aren't normal. I love that vibe. I've always loved that idea of being different, and [metal] just made me feel alive."

Kerry King will reconvene with his Slayer bandmates to play a number of reunion shows this year, including two huge UK shows this summer with Amon Amarth, Mastodon, Anthrax, Hatebreed and Neckbreakker, and this July's historic Black Sabbath farewell show.