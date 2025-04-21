Watch Slayer legend Kerry King make his Wrestlemania debut as he plays Damian Priest to the ring for the most metal WWE entrance ever

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Kerry King made a special live appearance at Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas and it all looked metal as hell

Kerry King standing with Damian Priest on the Wrestlemania ramp
(Image credit: Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images)

Legendary Slayer guitarist Kerry King made a special appearance at Wrestlemania 41 last night (Sunday April 20), playing WWE superstar and proud metalhead Damian Priest to the ring for what ended up being one of the most metal entrances in Wrestlemania history.

King, who plays lead guitar on Priest's theme tune, made a surprise appearance on the entrance ramp at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, just outside Las Vegas. The guitarist shredded his way through the track, titled Rise For The Night, as Priest emerged behind him, the two flanked by pillars of flame and rolling fog as the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his way to the ring for a match with Scottish superstar Drew McIntyre.

It's not the first time Kerry King has helped soundtrack a cool Wrestlemania entrance - WWE hall of famer Adam 'Edge' Copeland used Slayer's South Of Heaven for his entrance at Wrestlemania 39 two years ago.

Sadly, Priest ultimately fell short in his battle with McIntyre, but he can at least lay claim to have just had one of the coolest pro wrestling entrances ever. Watch it below.

Damian Priest makes his #WrestleMania entrance accompanied by Slayer! 🔥🎶 #WrestleMania - YouTube Damian Priest makes his #WrestleMania entrance accompanied by Slayer! 🔥🎶 #WrestleMania - YouTube
Watch On

Speaking to Metal Hammer last year, Damian Priest explained how heavy metal shaped his character as a young man and has been a huge influence on him ever since.

"Music in general, it moulds your character," he said. "How you dress, how you talk, your vibe. For me, heavy metal is everything I like, because I've always been into the weird, the odd, things that aren't normal. I love that vibe. I've always loved that idea of being different, and [metal] just made me feel alive."

Kerry King will reconvene with his Slayer bandmates to play a number of reunion shows this year, including two huge UK shows this summer with Amon Amarth, Mastodon, Anthrax, Hatebreed and Neckbreakker, and this July's historic Black Sabbath farewell show.

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 