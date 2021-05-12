KK Downing’s new band KK’s Priest look and sound exactly like Judas Priest in video for Hellfire Thunderbolt

KK’s Priest, the band formed by ex-Judas Priest duo KK Downing and Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, have shared a video for their debut single, Hellfire Thunderbolt, as a first preview of their forthcoming debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner.

Long-time fans of Downing’s work with Judas Priest will doubtless be delighted to hear that his new band look and sound EXACTLY like Judas Priest, and their video is EXACTLY what one might expect from a band who want to recreate the vibe of classic Judas Priest.

Of the song Downing says,“We are delighted to finally be able to release our first track to the world. It gives a real flavour of the sound and showcases the amazing players I’ve got in this band.We can’t wait for the fans to hear the record.”

Sermons Of The Sinner is set for release on August 20 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.



The album track listing is:



1. Incarnation

2. Hellfire Thunderbolt

3. Sermons Of The Sinner

4. Sacerdote Y Diablo

5. Raise Your Fist

6. Brothers Of The Road

7. Metal Through And Through

8. Wild And Free

9. Hail For The Priest

10. Return Of The Sentinel

The band declare that they are “set to tour worldwide as soon as current restrictions are lifted.”