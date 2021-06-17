KK Downing's new band KK’s Priest unleash Sermons Of The Sinner video

KK'S Priest, the new band from former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing, have launched a video for Sermons Of The Sinner, the title track of their debut album, which will arrive via EX1 Records on August 20.

"The song and title track Sermons Of The Sinner epitomises the whole album in one just song," says Downing. "It is all-encompassing with its tribute to the history of our beloved genre of music, while updating the details for today’s audience.

"In the song and video we not only extend our humble gratitude to loyal fans of classic rock and metal but also present a subtle warning about the future of the genre.

"We are very hopeful that the song and album Sermons Of The Sinner will inspire young and older musicians alike to pick up their instruments and keep alive the rock music that so many of us have become a part of, and that has become such a part of us."

Downing is joined in KK'S Priest by former Priest singer Tim “Ripper” Owens, Voodoo Six's Tony Newton on bass, A.J. Mills from Hostile on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Another former member of Priest, drummer Les Binks, was the original choice behind the kit, but a wrist injury has limited his contributions. He's expected to make live appearances when the band tours.

Last month the band released their debut single, Hellfire Thunderbolt. Sermons Of The Sinners Can be pre-ordered now.

Sermons Of The Sinner tracklist

1. Incarnation

2. Hellfire Thunderbolt

3. Sermons Of The Sinner

4. Sacerdote Y Diablo

5. Raise Your Fist

6. Brothers Of The Road

7. Metal Through And Through

8. Wild And Free

9. Hail For The Priest

10. Return Of The Sentinel