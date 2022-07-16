Kitten Pyramid release hard-hitting video for brand new track Jalapeños

Experimental UK pop proggers Kitten Pyramid have released a video for brand new track Jalapeños, which you can watch below.

Jalapeños is taken from the band's upcoming new album and short film KIDDO, which will be released later this year. The video for Jalapenos pulls no punches, and imagines a future (2050) in which the last remaining meat-eaters are forced underground, to defend themselves from hails of jalapeno bullets from The Vegan Army.

“I believe eating meat will one day be a thing of the past, to be seen as something as horrific as slavery, daft as smoking or as bizarre as driving a fossil-fuelled car," explains Kitten mainman Scott Milligan. "When there are more vegans than meat eaters, I do think it could potentially get quite ugly. I took the idea to the extreme with a ‘2050, War of the Vegans’ where meat eaters are scrambling to defend themselves from Jalapeno bullets.

"This was intended as an anthem for the meat eaters, with a kids chorus calling for peace, reminding everyone to be calm and rational. ‘Don’t forget that the sun is shining’ was something my mum always used to say when I was feeling sorry for myself as a kid and I wrote the chorus at Rockfield with a bunch of 9-14yr olds that had never heard the song before, and they did amazingly well. Made our hearts swell in the mixing room!.”

Jalapeños was co-produced with Nick Brine (Oasis, Stone Roses, Ash, Teenage Fanclub, The Darkness) and Scott Milligan. Original band member Chris Baldwin (also in Paddy Considine’s band Riding the Low) plays guitar on the track alongside long-time Kitten Pyramid collaborator Andrew Griffiths of AGM Productions for orchestration.

