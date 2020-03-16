Kiss team up with comic giants Marvel for new range of merch

Kiss and Marvel have joined forces for a new range of co-branded merchandise.

The partnership between the rock giants and comic book publisher will see a variety of products released, including t-shirts, posters, drinkware and home goods – with the band unveiling four t-shirt designs on their social media channels.

Kiss' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons says in a statement (via License Global): “It’s a privilege and an honour to follow up our debut 1978 Marvel relationship, Kiss Comics, where we met Spider-Man, Dr. Doom and the Fantastic Four with this new partnership. This is as cool as it gets.”

Senior vice president of Marvel Licensing, Paul Gitter, adds: “The strength and power of the Marvel Universe has inspired musicians, artists and creative talent for more than 80 years.

“Our Kiss x Marvel collaboration continues the legacy of working with these amazing rock‘n’roll hall of famers, and we are beyond excited to bring fans a loud and proud merchandise collection that screams Marvel style, with rock‘n’roll attitude.”

The t-shirts will be the first to arrive, with drinkware and accessories from Bioworld, home goods iterms by Jay Franco and posters from Trends International set to be unveiled in the near future.

Last week, Kiss reported that “out of an abundance of caution” their End Of The Road shows with David Lee Roth in Tulsa, Biloxi and Lafayette had been moved to later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tulsa show will now take place on October 4 at the BOK Center, the Biloxi date will be on October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Lafayette will now happen on October 7 at the Cajundome.