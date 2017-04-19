Kiss licence their first triathlon bicycle

Sciacallo Bikes have teamed up with Kiss to release a premium triathlon bicycle which is branded with the band’s famous logo.

It was designed by the company’s Milan Skrecek who, as a lifelong Kiss fan, says it’s been his dream to combine his love of the band with his career.

He says: “Growing up in the Prairies in the 70s, 80s and 90s was great times. Long summer nights up at Grand Beach with all of your friends listening to, who else, Kiss.

“My best friend Darrell and I were huge Kiss fans and we spent a big part of our lives going to concerts, dressing up at Halloween as our favourite icon – I was always The Star Child – and loving the feeling we got while listen to Kiss. It’s good time rock’n’roll – something to take your mind off things, to relax, to let go.”

He says that the planning and design of the bike has taken years but Sciacallo Bikes are honoured to be the “first company to dream up, design and develop a premium triathlon bicycle licensed to a music based entertainment licensee.”

Skrecek adds: “I am beside myself to be able to share my passion of cycling and my love of hard rock synthesised together.

“‘She can move you, and improve you’ is how Firehouse goes – and this bike will help you crush your next bike time. This bike rocks – go buy one!”

In addition to the full bike, the company are also selling bespoke pieces including carbon fibre wheel sets, a real wheel featuring the band’s images and a tri-spoke front wheel will Kiss symbols and logo.

Find out more from the Sciacallo Bikes website.

Kiss are known for their remarkable range of merchandise and items which includes replica outfits, pinball tables, Monopoly board game, soft drinks, mugs, lunch boxes and even a Kiss Kasket coffin.

The band will head out on tour later this week, which will see them play dates in the US, Russia, Europe and the UK. Find the full list of live shows below.

Apr 21: Reno Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, NV

Apr 22: Laughlin Events Center, NV

May 01: Moscow Olympiski, Russia

May 04: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

May 06: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

May 07: Oslo Spekrun, Norway

May 09: Horsens Forum, Denmark

May 10: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

May 12: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

May 13: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

May 15: Torino Pala Alpitour, Italy

May 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 18: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

May 20: Brno BCC, Czech Republic

May 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

May 23: Franfurt Festhalle, German

May 24: Rotterdam Ahoy, Holland

May 27: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

May 28: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 30: Manchester Arena, U

May 31: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 15: Hinckley Grand Casino, MN

Jul 16: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Kiss: Gene Simmons has no inclination to record new album