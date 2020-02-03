Kiss and David Lee Roth dazzle as US tour kicks off with epic setlists

Kiss got the latest leg of their End Of The Road tour off to a flying start in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday night with a setlist crammed with classic cuts.

But before Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer exploded on to the stage, special guest David Lee Roth thrilled the crowd at the SNHU Arena with an eight-track set.

His only solo song came in the shape of Just Like Paradise, with the rest of the set featuring his cover of Kinks’ song You Really Got Me and a smattering of Van Halen numbers, including Unchained, Panama, Dance The Night Away and, of course, Jump.

Kiss kicked off proceedings with Detroit Rock City, before treating the crowd to a further 20 tracks, including fan favourites Shout It Out Loud, Tears Are Falling, Lick It Up, Cold Gin, Love Gun, Beth and Crazy Crazy Nights.

Footage from the night can be found below, along with the full setlist from both Kiss and Diamond Dave.

The US leg of the tour continues tomorrow night (February 4) at Allentown’s PPL Center. Find a full list of shows on the Kiss Facebook page.

David Lee Roth: Manchester SNHU Arena, February 1, 2020

1. You Really Got Me

2. Just Like Paradise

3. Unchained

4. Jamie’s Cryin’

5. Panama

6. Dance The Night Away

7. Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love

8. Jump (Encore)

Kiss: Manchester SNHU Arena, February 1, 2020

1. Detroit Rock City

2. Shout It Out Loud

3. Deuce

4. Say yeah

5. I Love It Loud

6. Heaven’s On Fire

7. Tears Are Falling

8. War Machine

9. Lick It Up

10. Calling Dr. Love

11. 100,000 Years

12. Cold Gin

13. God Of Thunder

14. Psycho Circus

15. Parasite

16. Love Gun

17. I Was Made For Lovin’ You

18. Black Diamond

19. Beth (Encore)

20. Crazy Crazy Nights (Encore)

21. Rock And Roll All Nite (Encore)