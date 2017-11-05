The best Prog you can buy this month

Gold Key - Hello Phantom
Trojan Horse - Fukushima Surfer Boys
Eloy - The Sword, The Vision And The Pyre
Nordic Giants - Amplify Human Vibration
The Cravats - Dustbin Of Sound
Fans of Beefheart, Pere Ubu and the Near Jazz Experience gather round – the first LP in 35 years from Redditch’s lairiest will scratch the prog-punk, Dadaist itch that other abrasive avant-gardists can’t. Growling, prowling and poetic, frontman The Shend is at his most frenetic on Blurred, going fruitily out of control on the jazz-swing assault of Bigband, a symphony of saxophonic devastation. (6⁄10)