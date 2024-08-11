King Crimson announce 50th anniversary reissue of Red

A new four-disc 50th anniversary edition of King Crimson's classic 1974 album Red will be reissued through DGM and Panegyric Records on October 11.

The double CD/Blu-ray edition of the reissue features completely new mixes of the album in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 DTS-HD MA, Surround and Hi-Res Stereo by Steven Wilson, new Elemental mixes in Hi-Res Stereo by David Singleton, a number of extra tracks drawn from the existing sessions reels mixed by David Singleton, all three mixes of the live album USA in Hi-Res Stereo, 5 audio restored bootleg concert recordings from the 1974 US tour making their debut on disc and the audio restored bootleg of the band’s final US show in Central Park NYC on July 1, 1974 as well a new stereo and instrumental mixes by Steven Wilson and new Elemental mixes and a sequence of studio recordings detailing the making of Starless mixed by David Singleton.

A double vinyl version of the set includes two versions of Red, one Wilson's new stereo mix and the other Singleton's Elemental mix.

"What I hear on Red is the best representation of 72-74 era line-up in the studio," says Steven Wilson. "In effect this is a power trio record and their sound is just huge.”

The new reissue is presented as two vinyl replica sleeves in a rigid slipcase with booklet including photos and new sleeve notes by King Crimson biographer and Prog writer Sid Smith.

(Image credit: DGM/Panegryic)

King Crimson: Red (50th Anniversary) tracklist

Blu-Ray 1

2024 Steven Wilson mixes in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA Surround (5.1) & 24/96 or 24/192 Hi-Res stereo.

Blu-Ray 2

David Singleton Elemental mixes, session material, 3 x USA album mixes, 5 x bootleg concert recordings from 1974, instrumental mixes and more… all in Hi-Res Stereo.

CD 1

2024 Steven Wilson mixes in stereo and instrumental forms

CD 2

2024 David Singleton Elemental mixes and session material.

Vinyl disc A

1. Red

2. Fallen Angel

3. One More Red Nightmare

Vinyl Disc B

1. Providence

2. Starless

LP1 – All new 2024 mixes by Steven Wilson.

LP2 – New elemental mixes by David Singleton.