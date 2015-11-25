King Crimson announce 2016 Euro tour

King Crimson have announced a 2016 European tour.
Robert Fripp and co will kick off the run of 12 dates with two shows in the UK at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre in September. They’ll then visit Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Denmark and Norway – the first time they’ve visited the five countries since 2003.
Tickets for the two UK shows will go on sale on December 5 at 10am, with tickets for the other concerts available from November 27 (Friday).
Crimson released their 16-disc Thrak box set last month.
King Crimson 2016 European tour
Sep 04: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK
Sep 05: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK
Sep 08: Stuttgart Beethoven-Saal, Germany
Sep 11: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany
Sep 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Sep 17: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland
Sep 18: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland
Sep 20: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland
Sep 21: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland
Sep 23: Copenhagen Falkoner, Denmark
Sep 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Sep 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway