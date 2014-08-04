King 810 ready to go to War

King 810 have released an in-your-face new video for their track War Outside.

The video shows live footage from the band’s appearance at the Summer Mayhem festival and sees them playing behind police crime scene tape.

War Outside is taken from King 810’s upcoming album Memoirs Of A Murderer, out on Monday, August 19.

The band were embroiled in controversy earlier this year when singer David Gunn and bassist Gene Gill were charged with assault in the US, causing them to miss a scheduled appearance at Download festival.

Gunn had his charges dropped, but Gill still has a case to answer.

King 810’s debut album, Memoirs of a Murderer lands on 18 August via Roadrunner Records. The album can be pre-ordered from iTunes and Amazon.

The band are currently out on the Rockstar Mayhem tour in the US and hit these shores for their very first UK dates in September (dates listed below). Tickets can be purchased here.

Tue 23rd Sep: Thekla, Bristol

Wed 24th Sep: Classic Grand, Glasgow

Thu 25th Sep: O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

Fri 26th Sep: O2 Academy Islington, London

Sat 27th Sep: Academy 3, Manchester