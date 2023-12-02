Kindred Spirit Band replace This Winter Machine at Prog The Forest

UK prog rockers This Winter Machine have pilled out of tomorrow's charity prog event Prog The Forest, and have been replaced by Kindred Spirit Band.

This Winter Machine frontman Al Winter says, "Sadly due to illness This Winter Machine are no longer able to play Prog The Forest this coming Sunday. Really sorry to anyone planning to come see us, but it looks a brilliant day so go along anyway and have a great time. In our place will be the brilliant Kindred Spirit Band. Once again many apologies to anyone coming to see us and to the guys organising the event, who have been really understanding."

Prog the Forest takes place at the Fiddler’s Elbow tomorrow, Sunday December 3 and as well as Kindred Spirit Band will feature performances from EBB, The Blackheart Orchestra, Ebony Buckle, Guranfoe and Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate.

The event is organised by Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate and the London Prog Gigs Facebook group, is a one day festival of progressive music at the famous Fiddler's Elbow in Camden, North London, with profits to be donated to the World Land Trust.

