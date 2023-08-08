This Winter Machine sign new deal for album number four

UK melodic proggers This Winter Machine have announced that they have signed a brand new record deal with White Knight Records and will release their new album The Clockwork Man on October 6.

The new album, the band's fourth is a concept album in the traditional sense. It covers issues such as personal identity, bigotry and freedom of choice wrapped up in a story about cloning and identity. A new video for The River (Part One) will feature in this week's Tracks Of The Week on Friday.

The album once again features a new-look TWM line-up, with Leigh Perkins on keyboards and backing vocals and John Cook on guitar joining Dave Close (bass), Alan Wilson (drums) and Al Winter (vocals).

“I'd always wanted to write a full concept album and the current line up gave me the opportunity," explains mainman Winter. "They have technical ability and taste which is important in equal measure. It enabled me to tell the story I wanted to tell with light and shade and no compromise in quality or depth.

“I'm really positive about this line up. The sound is now more focused and the new guys brought their own influences to the writing. The guitarist John wrote the majority of the main riffs and lines, which allowed me to properly focus on the melody."

"We've been watching the growth of the band musically and after discussions with Al, we thought they would fit in with the musical style of the label. We just love well written melodic prog," adds White Knight co-founder Will Mackie.

Pre-order The Clockwork Man.

(Image credit: White Knight Records)

This Winter Machine: The Clockwork Man

1.The River (1&2)

2. Solitude, Silence and Steam

3. Final Goodbye?

4. Change (Feat Andre Saint)

5. Nothing Lasts Forever

6. Reflections

7. The Light

8. Hole in the Sky