Kindred Spirit Band announce new EP and plans for concept album

Twickenham's folky prog quartet Kindred Spirit Band have announced they will release a new EP this summer and have also added to their ever-growing list of live dates for throughout the year, as well as revealing plans for an ambitious new concept album.

"The new EP is called Mechanophobia," singer Elaine Samuels tells Prog. "It's got four new recordings, The Machine, All About The Money, Morrigan and Song No. 4. And we're hoping to release it in the summer."

The band are also working on a new concept album, The Journey Within, which will tackle the subject of mental health.

"The central character trapped inside their own mind, dealing with their feelings of persecution, stress and inability to know what is real and imaginary," Samuels continues. "In their attempts to escape from themselves, they take a fantastic journey within. This takes the form of an Alice In Wonderland-like trip. In this dream world, they encounter characters with links to the real world, which might be familiar to some prog rock fans. For example, we will meet a Spriggan and a Stuckfish. Some characters will prove helpful and some won't."

At the same time Kindred Spirit Band will play:

Apr 20: London Hampton Hub (with Spriggan Mist)

May 20: Wiltshire The Old Rectory

Aug 5: Fleet Beer Festival

Aug 27: Farnham Music In The Meadow