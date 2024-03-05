Kim Gordon announces UK shows, extends US and European tours, shares video for new single Psychedelic Orgasm

Kim Gordon has announced two UK shows in June, and extended her forthcoming US and European tours.

With the release of her second solo album The Collective imminent, Sonic Youth's former bassist/vocalist will play play Koko in London on June 25, and Birmingham's O2 Institute2 on June 26.

Gordon has also added 11 new shows in North America in June, and two new European shows, in Munich and Prague, in July.

Mar 21: Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Mar 22: Washington DC Black Cat

Mar 23: Queens Knockdown Center, NY

Mar 27: Los Angeles The Regent Theater, CA

Mar 29: Ventura Music Hall, CA

Mar 30: San Francisco Fillmore, CA

Jun 07: Minneapolis Fine Line, MN

Jun 08: Chicago Beyond the Gate @ Bohemian National Cemetery, IL

Jun 09: Detroit El Club, MI

Jun 10: Toronto Axis Club, CAN

Jun 12: Hudson Basilica Hudson, NY

Jun 14: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Jun 15: Pittsburgh Mr. Smalls Theatre, PA

Jun 17: Louisville Headliners Music Hall, KY

Jun 18: Asheville The Grey Eagle, NC

Jun 19: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

Jun 21: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Jun 22: Vienna Out and About Festival, VA

Jun 25: London Koko, UK

Jun 26: Birmingham O2 Institute2, UK

Jun 28: Graz Elevate Festival, AZ

Jul 01: Munich Muffatwerk, GER

Jul 02: Prague Meet Factory, CZE

Jul 03: Open’er Festival, POL

Jul 05: Roskilde Festival, DEN

Jul 28: Fuji Rock Festival, JAP

Gordon has also shared the video for Psychedelic Orgasm, the third single previewing The Collective, which is set for release on Friday, March 8 on Matador Records.

In reference to the video, the artist's team say, "With its quick cuts and upside down tableaus of desiccated pumpkins, giant inflatables and shopping mall escalators, the Los Angeles-set clip is as disorienting as Psychedelic Orgasm."



Watch the video below: