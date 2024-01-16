"Mascara, lip mask, eye mask, ear plugs, travel shampoo, conditioner": Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon to release new solo album The Collective, shares disorienting new track Bye Bye

Kim Gordon has announced the arrival of her second solo album, The Collective, due out on March 8 via Matador.

To mark the news, the Sonic Youth vocalist has shared a new Clara Balzary-directed video for her single Bye Bye, which features her real-life daughter Coco Gordon Moore head out on a nighttime errand. Meanwhile, abrasive guitar and a disorientating beat creates a tense atmosphere behind bizarre lyrics that present themselves as a shopping list.

Throughout the track, Gordon lists out mundane everyday items, from hair conditioner, to mascara and eye masks.

The Collective follows on from the singer-songwriter's 2019 full-length debut No Home Record, and sees her again teaming up with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor).

This spring, Kim Gordon will head out on a US tour, kicking off in Burlington on March 21 and continuing on through to Washington, Queens, Los Angeles and Ventura before wrapping up on March 30 in San Fransisco.

Watch the video for Bye Bye below:

The Collective tracklist:

1. BYE BYE

2. The Candy House

3. I Don’t Miss My Mind

4. I’m a Man

5. Trophies

6. It’s Dark Inside

7. Psychedelic Orgasm

8. Tree House

9. Shelf Warmer

10. The Believers

11. Dream Dollar

March 21: Burlington Higher Ground, VT

March 22: Washington Black Cat, DC

March 23: Queens Knockdown Center, NY

March 27: Los Angeles The Regent Theater, CA

March 29: Ventura Music Hall, CA

March 30: San Francisco Fillmore, CA