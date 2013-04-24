Killswitch Engage: Disarm The Descent

Is it a coincidence that, with Disarm The Descent, Killswitch Engage have recorded their best album since 2002’s Alive Or Just Breathing? Or is it that the return of vocalist Jesse Leach, who left soon after Just Breathing was released, has reinvigorated the Massachusetts metalheads?

This is a thunderous, roaring, heavy set of 12 songs, played with a ferocity and purpose the band seemed to have lost a while ago. From The Hell In Me to Time Will Not Remain, this is music with the safety catch off. Leach’s vocals are savage, yet also offer the occasional hint of something more subtle, and Adam Dutkiewicz (who also produced the album) delivers some of the best lead guitar moments of his career.

This is an album that refuses to sit still and stagnate. The mix from Andy Sneap ensures the energy never falters, while A Tribute To The Fallen and All That We Have are assured of classic-Killswitch status.