Killer Be Killed and Animals As Leaders join tonight's Hammer Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’re winding down our coverage of the Soundwave Festival and will be bringing you two more interviews from down under. Greg Puciato of Killer Be Killed and The Dillinger Escape Plan joins us later in the show, but before that we’ll be speaking to Animals As Leaders and asking them to pick one song that changed the way they felt about music forever.

And we’ll be blasting out the likes of Soundgarden, Metallica, Machine Head, Judas Priest, Ihsahn and Guns N’ Roses.

We’ll also be talking about the news that a member of TeamRock Radio has a lifelong crush on the fragrant Angela Lansbury (from Murder She Wrote), which got us thinking…

Who was your first and most ardent crush? We’re opting for Linda Carter – that’s Wonder Woman to you.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.