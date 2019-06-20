Kikagaku Moyo announce European tour

Kikagaku Moyo have revealed plans to play across Europe this summer in support of their latest studio album Masana Temples.
It was released in October last year via Guruguru Brain and was their first album since 2016’s House In The Tall Grass and followed the 2017 EP Stone Garden.
The run of 24 dates will get under way with an appearance at the Roskilde Festival on July 6 and wrap up with a set at the UK’s End of The Road festival on August 31.
Masana Temples was inspired by “various experiences the band had with traveling through life together, ranging from the months spent on tour to making a pilgrimage to Lisbon to record the album with jazz musician Bruno Pernadas.”
It’s currently available to purchase through Bandcamp.
Kikagaku Moyo 2019 European tour
Jul 06: Roskilde Festival, Denamrk
Jul 07: Moscow Bol Festival, Russia
Jul 10: Kiev UBK Beach, Ukraine
Jul 12: Anyksciai Devilstone Festival, Lithuania
Jul 14: Pleszew Red Smoke Festival, Poland
Jul 16: Feldkirch Poolbar Festival, Austria
Aug 08: Haldern Pop, Belgium
Aug 09: Oslo Oya Natt, Norway
Aug 10: Bern ISC, Switzerland
Aug 11: Sion Palp Festival, Switzerland
Aug 13: Ravenna Hana Bi, Italy
Aug 14: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Aug 15: Zagreb Vintage Industrial Bar, Croatia
Aug 16: Munich Strom, Germany
Aug 17: Schorndorf Manufaktur, Germany
Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Germany
Aug 21: Dusseldorf Zakk, Germany
Aug 22: Nürnberg Z-BAU, Germany
Aug 23: Hamburg Kampnagel, Germany
Aug 24: Eindhoven Fuzz Club Eindhoven, Netherlands
Aug 27: Brighton Komedia, UK
Aug 28: London Studio 9294, UK
Aug 30: Mongeham Smugglers Festival, UK
Aug 31: Larmer Tree Garden End of The Road, UK