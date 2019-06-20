Kikagaku Moyo announce European tour

Kikagaku Moyo have revealed plans to play across Europe this summer in support of their latest studio album Masana Temples.

It was released in October last year via Guruguru Brain and was their first album since 2016’s House In The Tall Grass and followed the 2017 EP Stone Garden.

The run of 24 dates will get under way with an appearance at the Roskilde Festival on July 6 and wrap up with a set at the UK’s End of The Road festival on August 31.

Masana Temples was inspired by “various experiences the band had with traveling through life together, ranging from the months spent on tour to making a pilgrimage to Lisbon to record the album with jazz musician Bruno Pernadas.”

It’s currently available to purchase through Bandcamp.

Kikagaku Moyo 2019 European tour

Jul 06: Roskilde Festival, Denamrk

Jul 07: Moscow Bol Festival, Russia

Jul 10: Kiev UBK Beach, Ukraine

Jul 12: Anyksciai Devilstone Festival, Lithuania

Jul 14: Pleszew Red Smoke Festival, Poland

Jul 16: Feldkirch Poolbar Festival, Austria

Aug 08: Haldern Pop, Belgium

Aug 09: Oslo Oya Natt, Norway

Aug 10: Bern ISC, Switzerland

Aug 11: Sion Palp Festival, Switzerland

Aug 13: Ravenna Hana Bi, Italy

Aug 14: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Aug 15: Zagreb Vintage Industrial Bar, Croatia

Aug 16: Munich Strom, Germany

Aug 17: Schorndorf Manufaktur, Germany

Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Germany

Aug 21: Dusseldorf Zakk, Germany

Aug 22: Nürnberg Z-BAU, Germany

Aug 23: Hamburg Kampnagel, Germany

Aug 24: Eindhoven Fuzz Club Eindhoven, Netherlands

Aug 27: Brighton Komedia, UK

Aug 28: London Studio 9294, UK

Aug 30: Mongeham Smugglers Festival, UK

Aug 31: Larmer Tree Garden End of The Road, UK