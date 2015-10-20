Rob Reed reveals latest project Kiama

Rob Reed has released a teaser video introducing his new project Kiama.

The band features Magenta mainman Reed, as well as Andy Edwards from Frost*, Luke Machin of Maschine and The Tangent and Dylan Thompson from Shadow Of The Sun.

Kiama’s debut album Sign Of IV will be released in January next year via Tigermoth Records and a teaser video featuring the track Cold Black Heart can be viewed below.

Reed tells Prog: “We drew from musical references from the early 70s who were primarily thought of as rock bands – but to me were responsible for some of the greatest prog epics.

“Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir and Stairway To Heaven, Rainbow’s Stargazer and Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody were the order of the day. It was all about the melody, groove and the songs, not musical widdle.”

The band are offering fans the chance to join the Kiama Club, which will provide early access to new material and exclusive rights to buy special three disc set of the album, complete with two CDs and a DVD featuring videos and 5.1 mixes. Visit www.kiamaband.com for more details.

Reed is also working on the follow-up to 2014 solo album Sanctuary.