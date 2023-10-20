Keith Emerson's on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

Keith Emerson graces the cover of the latest issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now...

Voted the greatest keyboard player ever by Prog readers, Keith Emerson is a colossus of the genre, of that there is no doubt. As the massive 20-disc Variations box set shines a light on the ELP great, we celebrate Keith's talent by getting the cream of the prog world to choose his greatest works. From Jethro Tull to Gentle Giant, from Yes to Marillion, celebrated proggers the world over pick the definitive best of Keith Emerson.

Elsewhere Trevor Rabin reflects on his epic career to date, we go behind the scenes at the recent John Wetton An Extraordinary Life tribute concert, we explore the solo work of the late Richard Wright and Steven Wilson discusses his latest The Harmony Codex album.

The Flower Kings, Neal Morse, Galahad, Ozric Tentacles, Hedvig Mollestad and Franck Carducci bring us up to speed with their latest releases, and we celebrate 25 years of Rocket Recordings, home to Goat, The Utopia Strong, Teeth Of The Sea and more.

Rocket Recordings also supply a 25-track downloadable sampler of the best the label has to offer and there are four Keith Emerson postcards as well.

Also in Prog 144...

Steven Wilson - Wilson discusses the sonic architecture of his new solo album, The Harmony Codex.

John Wetton - Prog goes behind the scenes of the John Wetton: An Extraordinary Life tribute .

Ozric Tentacles - Ed Wynne lifts the lid on Lotus Unfolding the band'slatest from album.

Richard Wright - With the recent reissue of Wright’s solo debut, Wet Dream, we look at the output of Pink Floyd’s quiet man.

Rocket Recordings - Prog celebrates 25 years of the psychedelic and progressively minded independent label.

Neal Morse - The NMB leader turns to the Bible story of Joseph and his coat of many colours for his latest rock opera.

The Flower Kings - Roine Stolt brings us up to speed with The Flower Kings’ 16th studio album, Look At You Now.

Galahad - UK prog survivors Galahad are back with The Long Goodbye, and we find out more.

Trevor Rabin - Having just released his first vocal-led solo album in 34 years, Trevor Rabin looks back over his career as a solo artist, a member of Yes and beyond

Hedvig Mollestad - Norwegian jazz and prog guitarist Hedvig Mollestad tells us all about her latest venture, Weejuns.

Franck Carducci - French progger Franck Carducci on a prog life full of Genesis, Supertramp, Grease and the Tour de France.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Steven Wilson, King Crimson, Yes, Edgar Broughton, Gong, Meshuggah, Christina, Tiger Moth Tales, Frank Zappa, Green Lung, Bruce Soord, It Bites, XTC, Ozric Tentacles, Goat, Earthside, Steely Dan, The Emerald Dawn, District 97, The Police, Brian Eno and loads more!

This month we’ve seen gigs by Yes, Ayreon, Big Big Train and more. We’ve also been to A Sunday In September and ArcTanGent festivals!

