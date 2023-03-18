Kavus Torabi and Richard Wileman announce new album

The Utopia Strong, Gong and Knifeworld frontman Kavus Torabi has hooked up with Karda Estra's Richard Wileman for a brand new studio album, Heaven's Sun, which will be released through Torabi's Believers Roast label on June 2.

The new album is described by Wileman as "a kaleidoscopic journey into the astral magnetic mind. New songs and remixed collaborations all coalesce to form Heaven's Sun - a cosmic artifact comprised of two epic length portmanteau mysteries: Particles Of Light and Derelict Creations."

Heaven's Sun also features contributions from Amy Fry (clarinet & vocals), Caron Hansford (oboe) and Mike Ostime (trumpet).

Heaven's Sun will be available on CD and as a digital album. You can view the new album artwork below.

(Image credit: Believers Roast)

Kavus Torabi & Richard Wileman: Heaven's Sun

1. Particles Of Light

2. Derelict Creations