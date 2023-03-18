Kavus Torabi and Richard Wileman announce new album

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Kavus Torabi and Richard Wileman will release new album Heaven's Sun in June

Kavus Torabi & Richard Wileman
(Image credit: Press)

The Utopia StrongGong and Knifeworld frontman Kavus Torabi has hooked up with Karda Estra's Richard Wileman for a brand new studio album, Heaven's Sun, which will be released through Torabi's Believers Roast label on June 2.

The new album is described by Wileman as "a kaleidoscopic journey into the astral magnetic mind. New songs and remixed collaborations all coalesce to form Heaven's Sun - a cosmic artifact comprised of two epic length portmanteau mysteries: Particles Of Light and Derelict Creations."

Heaven's Sun also features contributions from Amy Fry (clarinet & vocals), Caron Hansford (oboe) and Mike Ostime (trumpet).

Heaven's Sun will be available on CD and as a digital album. You can view the new album artwork below.

Kavus Torabi & Richard Wileman

(Image credit: Believers Roast)

Kavus Torabi & Richard Wileman: Heaven's Sun
1. Particles Of Light
2. Derelict Creations

Jerry Ewing
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.