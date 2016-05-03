Trending

Katatonia release latest track Serein

Katatonia

Katatonia have streamed their track Serein from 10th album The Fall Of Hearts.

It’s due on May 20 via Peaceville Records – and it’s their first with guitarist Roger Ojersson and drummer Daniel ‘Mojjo’ Moilanen.

The Swedish outfit recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s Dead End Kings: “It’s a bleak but adventurous journey through our elements. We haven’t held back – we have pushed to get forward and backward in the ever spiralling night of our musical legacy.”

Katatonia previously released a lyric video for Old Heart Falls. The band play a number of shows in the coming months. The Fall Of Hearts is available for pre-order now.

Katatonia: The Fall Of Hearts tracklist

  1. Takeover
  2. Serein
  3. Old Heart Falls
  4. Decima
  5. Sanction
  6. Residual
  7. Serac
  8. Last Song Before The Fade
  9. Shifts
  10. The Night Subscriber
  11. Pale Flag
  12. Passer

Bonus tracks

Vakaren (CD/DVD & Deluxe Edition)
Sistere (LP & Deluxe Edition)
Wide Awake In Quietus (Digital & Deluxe Edition)

Katatonia 2016 tour dates

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 03: Helsinki Tuska Festival, Finland
Jul 9-10: Bouckenborgh Anterwerp Metal Festival, Belgium
Jul 29: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania
Aug 05: Corroios Vagos Open Air Festival, Portugal
Aug 17-20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Aug 28: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico
Aug 31: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile
Sep 02: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina
Sep 04: Sao Paulo Overload Music Fest, Brazil
Sep 22: Polvdiv, Roman Theatre, Bulgaria
Oct 01: Tilburg Epic Metal Fest, Netherlands
Oct 21: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

