Katatonia release latest track Serein

Katatonia have streamed their track Serein from 10th album The Fall Of Hearts.
It’s due on May 20 via Peaceville Records – and it’s their first with guitarist Roger Ojersson and drummer Daniel ‘Mojjo’ Moilanen.
The Swedish outfit recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s Dead End Kings: “It’s a bleak but adventurous journey through our elements. We haven’t held back – we have pushed to get forward and backward in the ever spiralling night of our musical legacy.”
Katatonia previously released a lyric video for Old Heart Falls. The band play a number of shows in the coming months. The Fall Of Hearts is available for pre-order now.
Katatonia: The Fall Of Hearts tracklist
- Takeover
- Serein
- Old Heart Falls
- Decima
- Sanction
- Residual
- Serac
- Last Song Before The Fade
- Shifts
- The Night Subscriber
- Pale Flag
- Passer
Bonus tracks
Vakaren (CD/DVD & Deluxe Edition)
Sistere (LP & Deluxe Edition)
Wide Awake In Quietus (Digital & Deluxe Edition)
Katatonia 2016 tour dates
Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 03: Helsinki Tuska Festival, Finland
Jul 9-10: Bouckenborgh Anterwerp Metal Festival, Belgium
Jul 29: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania
Aug 05: Corroios Vagos Open Air Festival, Portugal
Aug 17-20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Aug 28: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico
Aug 31: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile
Sep 02: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina
Sep 04: Sao Paulo Overload Music Fest, Brazil
Sep 22: Polvdiv, Roman Theatre, Bulgaria
Oct 01: Tilburg Epic Metal Fest, Netherlands
Oct 21: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK