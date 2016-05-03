Katatonia release latest track Serein

Katatonia have streamed their track Serein from 10th album The Fall Of Hearts.

It’s due on May 20 via Peaceville Records – and it’s their first with guitarist Roger Ojersson and drummer Daniel ‘Mojjo’ Moilanen.

The Swedish outfit recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s Dead End Kings: “It’s a bleak but adventurous journey through our elements. We haven’t held back – we have pushed to get forward and backward in the ever spiralling night of our musical legacy.”

Katatonia previously released a lyric video for Old Heart Falls. The band play a number of shows in the coming months. The Fall Of Hearts is available for pre-order now.

Katatonia: The Fall Of Hearts tracklist

Takeover Serein Old Heart Falls Decima Sanction Residual Serac Last Song Before The Fade Shifts The Night Subscriber Pale Flag Passer

Bonus tracks

Vakaren (CD/DVD & Deluxe Edition)

Sistere (LP & Deluxe Edition)

Wide Awake In Quietus (Digital & Deluxe Edition)

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 03: Helsinki Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 9-10: Bouckenborgh Anterwerp Metal Festival, Belgium

Jul 29: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania

Aug 05: Corroios Vagos Open Air Festival, Portugal

Aug 17-20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 28: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico

Aug 31: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

Sep 02: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina

Sep 04: Sao Paulo Overload Music Fest, Brazil

Sep 22: Polvdiv, Roman Theatre, Bulgaria

Oct 01: Tilburg Epic Metal Fest, Netherlands

Oct 21: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

