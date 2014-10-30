Karnivool detail 2015 UK tour

Australian prog metal outfit Karnivool have announced a UK tour.

They’ll hit the road in March next year for six UK dates, with support provided by Monuments.

Their last album was 2013’s Asymmetry, which Prog called their “most inclusive album yet.” It reached no.1 in their homeland of Australia, but frontman Ian Kenny previously said he didn’t feel any pressure due to the record’s success.

He told the Metal Hammer Radio Show: “As long as we’re moving forward, then that’s the only thing that matters. That we’re experimenting and new people are coming onboard is awesome.

“The more people we can share this with, the better.”

The band were nominated in the Breakthrough category at this year’s Progressive Music Awards.

Mar 23: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 24: Manchester The Ritz

Mar 25: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 26: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 27: Southampton 1865

Mar 28: London Roundhouse