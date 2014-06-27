Progressive Music Awards 2014 Are Go. Nominees Announced...

Prog Magazine is proud to announce its third annual Progressive Music Awards presented by Orange Amplification.

The 2014 awards will be hosted at the prestigious Underglobe, beneath Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, a venue which plays nicely on progressive rock’s rich theatrical vein, on Thursday September 11, and hosted for the third time by one of the world’s most respected news broadcasters and journalist Gavin Esler. You can vote for your choice of the nominees at: awards.progmagazine.com.

Transatlantic and Dream Theater lead the way with four nominations each and go head-to-head in three categories - Album of the Year, Band/Artist of the Year and the Storm Thorgerson Grand Design Award - and this is made all that more interesting with Transatlantic drummer Mike Portnoy being a former member of Dream Theater! Meanwhile, last year’s Prog God winner Ian Anderson is nominated for three awards, as is Anathema, Haken, ex-Marillion singer Fish and Bigelf.

Jerry Ewing, Prog Magazine Editor, says, “I think more than ever, the depth of quality of the music from the wide spread of artists represented in this year’s nominations both further enhance the fact that progressive music is flourishing and, perhaps more pertinently, progressing as a force in the modern day musical world. It’s been great to see the Progressive Music Awards help convey the progressive message to the masses whilst simultaneously allowing the faithful to rightly celebrate their deserving heroes.”

In its short but illustrious history, The Progressive Music Awards has received both critical and public acclaim for acknowledging and celebrating one of the most successful but unsung genres of music. Previous award recipients include Rick Wakeman and Ian Anderson as Prog Gods in 2012 and 2013 respectively, along with other million-selling rock legends such as Genesis, Carl Palmer, Rush and Hawkwind’s Dave Brock also being recognised. It has also awarded up-and-coming artists such as TesseracT, Sound Of Contact and Big Big Train who have all gone from strength-to -strength since picking up awards.

There are 12 categories of which seven are reader-voted, and these are:

LIMELIGHT

Thieves Kitchen

Messenger

Kitten Pyramid

Purson

White Moth/Black Butterfly

Hi Fiction Science

Synaesthesia

Agent

Schnauser

Coshish

BREAKTHROUGH

Karnivool

Syd Arthur

65daysofstatic

Matt Stevens

Moon Safari

Voyager

Animals As Leaders

John Wesley

Skyharbor

The Safety Fire

LIVE EVENT

Ian Anderson Thick As A Brick Tour

Camel’s The Snow Goose 2013⁄ 14 Tour

Progressive Nation At Sea

Cruise To The Edge

HRH Prog

Roger Waters The Wall Stadium Tour

Peter Gabriel Back To Front Tour

Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited

An Evening With Dream Theater

Rick Wakeman Journey To The Centre Of The Earth 40th Anniversary Tour

ANTHEM

Panic Room – Incarnate

Se Delan - Tonight

IQ – From The Outside In

Coshish – Raastey

Tim Bowness – Smiler At 50

Big Big Train – Make Some Noise

Knifeworld – Don’t Land On Me

Haken – The Cockroach King

Anathema – Anathema

Bigelf – Alien Frequency

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Haken – The Mountain

Dream Theater – Dream Theater

Fish – A Feast Of Consequences

Knifeworld – The Unravelling

Transatlantic – Kaleidoscope

Bigelf – Into The Maelstrom

Anathema – Distant Satellites

IQ – The Road Of Bones

Syd Arthur – Sound Mirror

Yes – Heaven & Earth

BAND/ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Haken

TesseracT

Dream Theater

Transatlantic

Fish

Anathema

Yes

Bigelf

Ian Anderson

Mogwai

GRAND DESIGN

King Crimson – The Road To Red

Dream Theater – Limited Edition Collectors Box Set

ELP – Brain Salad Surgery Deluxe Box Set

Rush – Rush 40th Box Set

Rick Wakeman – Journey To The Centre Of The Earth Box Set

Pink Floyd – The Division Bell Deluxe Set

Fish – Feast Of Consequences Box Set

Cynic - Kindly Bent To Free Us Deluxe Book Set

Ian Anderson - Homo Erraticus Deluxe Edition Hardback Book

Transatlantic - Kaliedoscope Deluxe Edition Box Set

The editorially chosen categories are - Visionary, Virtuoso, Guiding Light, Lifetime Achievement and Prog God.

VOTE NOW: awards.progmagazine.com