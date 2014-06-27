Progressive Music Awards 2014 Are Go. Nominees Announced...

Prog Magazine is proud to announce its third annual Progressive Music Awards presented by Orange Amplification.
The 2014 awards will be hosted at the prestigious Underglobe, beneath Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, a venue which plays nicely on progressive rock’s rich theatrical vein, on Thursday September 11, and hosted for the third time by one of the world’s most respected news broadcasters and journalist Gavin Esler. You can vote for your choice of the nominees at: awards.progmagazine.com.
Transatlantic and Dream Theater lead the way with four nominations each and go head-to-head in three categories - Album of the Year, Band/Artist of the Year and the Storm Thorgerson Grand Design Award - and this is made all that more interesting with Transatlantic drummer Mike Portnoy being a former member of Dream Theater! Meanwhile, last year’s Prog God winner Ian Anderson is nominated for three awards, as is Anathema, Haken, ex-Marillion singer Fish and Bigelf.
Jerry Ewing, Prog Magazine Editor, says, “I think more than ever, the depth of quality of the music from the wide spread of artists represented in this year’s nominations both further enhance the fact that progressive music is flourishing and, perhaps more pertinently, progressing as a force in the modern day musical world. It’s been great to see the Progressive Music Awards help convey the progressive message to the masses whilst simultaneously allowing the faithful to rightly celebrate their deserving heroes.”
In its short but illustrious history, The Progressive Music Awards has received both critical and public acclaim for acknowledging and celebrating one of the most successful but unsung genres of music. Previous award recipients include Rick Wakeman and Ian Anderson as Prog Gods in 2012 and 2013 respectively, along with other million-selling rock legends such as Genesis, Carl Palmer, Rush and Hawkwind’s Dave Brock also being recognised. It has also awarded up-and-coming artists such as TesseracT, Sound Of Contact and Big Big Train who have all gone from strength-to -strength since picking up awards.
There are 12 categories of which seven are reader-voted, and these are:
LIMELIGHT
Thieves Kitchen
Messenger
Kitten Pyramid
Purson
White Moth/Black Butterfly
Hi Fiction Science
Synaesthesia
Agent
Schnauser
Coshish
BREAKTHROUGH
Karnivool
Syd Arthur
65daysofstatic
Matt Stevens
Moon Safari
Voyager
Animals As Leaders
John Wesley
Skyharbor
The Safety Fire
LIVE EVENT
Ian Anderson Thick As A Brick Tour
Camel’s The Snow Goose 2013⁄14 Tour
Progressive Nation At Sea
Cruise To The Edge
HRH Prog
Roger Waters The Wall Stadium Tour
Peter Gabriel Back To Front Tour
Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited
An Evening With Dream Theater
Rick Wakeman Journey To The Centre Of The Earth 40th Anniversary Tour
ANTHEM
Panic Room – Incarnate
Se Delan - Tonight
IQ – From The Outside In
Coshish – Raastey
Tim Bowness – Smiler At 50
Big Big Train – Make Some Noise
Knifeworld – Don’t Land On Me
Haken – The Cockroach King
Anathema – Anathema
Bigelf – Alien Frequency
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Haken – The Mountain
Dream Theater – Dream Theater
Fish – A Feast Of Consequences
Knifeworld – The Unravelling
Transatlantic – Kaleidoscope
Bigelf – Into The Maelstrom
Anathema – Distant Satellites
IQ – The Road Of Bones
Syd Arthur – Sound Mirror
Yes – Heaven & Earth
BAND/ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Haken
TesseracT
Dream Theater
Transatlantic
Fish
Anathema
Yes
Bigelf
Ian Anderson
Mogwai
GRAND DESIGN
King Crimson – The Road To Red
Dream Theater – Limited Edition Collectors Box Set
ELP – Brain Salad Surgery Deluxe Box Set
Rush – Rush 40th Box Set
Rick Wakeman – Journey To The Centre Of The Earth Box Set
Pink Floyd – The Division Bell Deluxe Set
Fish – Feast Of Consequences Box Set
Cynic - Kindly Bent To Free Us Deluxe Book Set
Ian Anderson - Homo Erraticus Deluxe Edition Hardback Book
Transatlantic - Kaliedoscope Deluxe Edition Box Set
The editorially chosen categories are - Visionary, Virtuoso, Guiding Light, Lifetime Achievement and Prog God.
VOTE NOW: awards.progmagazine.com