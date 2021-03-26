Karmamoi announce new Orwell-inspired album Room 101

Italian progressive rock trio Karmamoi have announced they will release their fifth studio album, Room 101, on May 28.

"Room 101, the album is inspired by George Orwell's 1984," say the band. "It revisits some of the novel’s themes and concepts, adapting them to the present day and focusing on the human mind and its weaknesses."

Recorded by the core Karmamoi trio of Daniele Giovannoni (drums, keyboards), Alex Massari (guitars) and Alessandro Cefalì (bass), the album also features guest appearances from Steven Wilson keyboard player Adam Holzman and United Porgressive Fraternity's Steve Unrruh on violin and flute. Sara Rinaldi has supplied the vocals.

Room 101 has been produced by Giovannoni and co-produced by Mark Tucker and Octavia Brown at Abbey Rocchi Studios in Rome.

(Image credit: Karmamoi)

Karmamoi: Room 101

1. Memory Holes

2. Drop By Drop

3. Dark City

4. Zealous Man

5. Newspeak

6. Room 101

7. The New World