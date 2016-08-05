Kansas stream comeback track With This Heart

Kansas have streamed their track With This Heart – their first new material in 16 years.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album The Prelude Implicit, which will launch on September 23. It’s their first studio outing since 2000’s Somewhere To Elsewhere.

Phil Ehart tells Billboard: “The title of the album, The Prelude Implicit, means without a doubt this is a new musical beginning for the band.

“This is the prelude – this is the beginning of a new musical expanse for us. The thing that Richard Williams and I realised is: it’s the music, the Kansas music. If the band Kansas stops, then the music stops.”

The band are currently on tour across the US where along with playing tracks from the new album, they’re also performing 1976 album Leftoverture in full to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Ehart continues: “Yeah, you can still listen to your CD and pop in a video or something, but it’s a great live band. The fans are not only coming, but they’re coming more so now. We’re enjoying a real resurgence of sorts, so it’s something we want to continue.”

The Prelude Implicit is available for pre-order from iTunes and via Amazon.

The Prelude Implicit cover

Kansas: The Prelude Implicit tracklist

With This Heart Visibility Zero The Unsung Heroes Rhythm In The Spirit Refugee The Voyage Of Eight Eighteen Camouflage Surrender Crowded Isolation Section 60

