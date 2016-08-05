Kiss Scooby-Doo movie was better bet than new album

Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer has used the band’s 2015 tie-in with Scooby-Doo to illustrate that there might be “more important things to do” than make a new album.

He says the feature Scooby-Doo And Kiss: Rock And Roll Mystery, featuring the members’ own voices along with a brand-new track, did a better job of extending their audience than recording a follow-up to 2012’s Monster might achieve.

Thayer tells I’m Music: “That’s the unfortunate state of the record business these days.

“It’s harder to make the decision to record, because with all the time and effort and resourced that go into doing it, in almost all cases, it doesn’t pay off any more.

“People aren’t buying music in a general sense. It becomes kind of a waste of time.”

He adds that “it’s nice to have an outlet” for creativity, but continues: “It’s almost like there are more important things to spend your precious hours of the day doing.

“We did this crazy Kiss and Scooby-Doo thing last year, and I know it’s a kid’s thing – but in terms of attracting new, young fans it’s astounding what things like that can do for your career.”

Thayer reflects: “It’s more about thinking outside of the box and doing more unconventional type things that promote the band and get the word out there.

“It’s such a different world today and you have to look at different platforms to get your music out there and get people to know about the band.”

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley said last month that the band were still “conflicted” on the subject of making new music, saying: “We’re in a situation where artists have to take what they can get, as opposed to what they deserve.”

The band have just released their performance of classic track Detroit Rock City from their Kiss Rocks Vegas DVD, to be released on August 25. They’re currently touring North America.

Kiss 2016 Freedom To Rock US tour

Aug 06: La Crosse La Crosse Center, WI

Aug 08: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center , WI

Aug 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Aug 12: Fort Wayne Allen County Memorial ColiseumIN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 15: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

Aug 17: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT

