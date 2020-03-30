Kansas release trailer for new album The Absence Of Presence

US prog rockers Kansas have released a trailer video for their upcoming album The Absence Of Presence. The band are set to release the new album through InsideOut Music on June 26. You can watch the trailer in full below.

“We are really excited for our fans to be able to get a taste of what is to come from The Absence of Presence," says lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “I think people will really be surprised by the album. The Absence of Presence shows the band firing on all cylinders.”

The Absence of Presence features nine new tracks written by the band, produced by Zak Rizvi, and co-produced by Phil Ehart and Richard Williams.

“We are really proud of the album The Absence of Presence,” adds guitarist, producer, and songwriter Zak Rizvi. “Making a new Kansas album sets a very high musical standard that is expected from our fans. From rockers, to progressive epics, to ballads, there is something on this recording for everybody.”

The Absence of Presence will be available on CD, Double LP 180 Gram Vinyl, Limited Edition Deluxe CD + 5.1 Blu-Ray artbook, and as a digital album. Pre-order opportunities begin on the 17th April through the band's website.

The band are set to tour the UK and Europe in October and November with Foreigner and Europe.

Kansas 2020 European tour dates

Oct 18: London Palladium, UK

Oct 20: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 21: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 23: Tampere Tamperetalo, Finland

Oct 24: Helsinki Culture House, Finland

Oct 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Oct 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Oct 29: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Oct 31: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium

Nov 03: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

Nov 05: Heilbronn Harmonie, German

Nov 09: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Nov 10: Amsterdam Carre Theatre, Netherlands