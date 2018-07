Kamelot have launched a live video of Falling Like The Fahrenheit, shot during their visit to the 013 venue in the Netherlands during last year’s Silverthorn Over Europe tour.

The track, from 2012 album Silverthorn, features special guests Alissa White-Gluz and Eklipse.

Mainman Thomas Youngblood has reported the band are working on a follow-up, set for release next year. Although no details have been made available he says: “It’s going great – we have lots of music and ideas in store.”